If employees can work on Sundays voluntarily, shops do not have to be closed

The ban on shops being open on Sundays is back on the table. While the discussion is ongoing, the Focus polling agency conducted a poll in which they found that if an employee had the right to refuse work on Sundays, nearly seven out of 10 respondents would see such a rule as a good thing.
On the other hand, only one-fifth of respondents (20 percent) considers this a bad solution.
The remaining respondents did not give their opinion. The poll was conducted between May 28 and June 1 on 1,010 respondents.
3. Jun 2020 at 14:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff