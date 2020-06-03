Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

If employees can work on Sundays voluntarily, shops do not have to be closed

This issue divided Slovaks into two groups.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The ban on shops being open on Sundays is back on the table. While the discussion is ongoing, the Focus polling agency conducted a poll in which they found that if an employee had the right to refuse work on Sundays, nearly seven out of 10 respondents would see such a rule as a good thing.

On the other hand, only one-fifth of respondents (20 percent) considers this a bad solution.

The remaining respondents did not give their opinion. The poll was conducted between May 28 and June 1 on 1,010 respondents.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

3. Jun 2020 at 14:03  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Some borders start opening ahead of the summer season (news digest)

Matovič and co. visited Czechia. Even foreigners living in Slovakia can travel to Croatia.

PM Matovič, Deputy PM Veronika Remišová and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok on board the flight to Prague for the official visit to the Czech Republic on June 3.

“Czechoslovakia restored” at midnight. Borders will open for everyone after coronavirus closures

Austria also cancelling border checks with the exception of Italy.

Igor Matovič and Andrej Babiš in Prague

Health Minister started replacing people and several top managers had to go

Several changes criticised. Former director of the biggest children's hospital in Slovakia says the ministry failed to explain his surprising removal.

Marek Krajčí

Ex-general prosecutor questions his voice on Kočner's recording

Dobroslav Trnka's lawyer told a disciplinary committee his client's voice is too ordinary to be matched with the voice on the recording. Most of the proceeding took place without the public.

Former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka attends a disciplinary hearing at the General Prosecutor's Office in Bratislava on June 2, 2020.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)