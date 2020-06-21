Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Fairy-tale forest

Northern Slovakia has a new attraction.

(Source: TASR)

Near Strečno Castle in northern Slovakia, there is a new attraction. The village of Nezbudská Lúčka has a fairy-tale forest. The Žilina region has much more to offer, learn with our travel guide.

The characters are based on well-known Slovak and foreign fairy-tales.

Useful information

Opening hours

  • April 1 to September 30 from 9:00 to 18:00
  • Other months from 9:00 to 16:00

Entrance fee

  • Adults €7
  • Children (3-15 years) €3.5
  • Younger children – free

Website

  • panoramapark.sk/rozpravkovy-les/

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

21. Jun 2020 at 9:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

