Near Strečno Castle in northern Slovakia, there is a new attraction. The village of Nezbudská Lúčka has a fairy-tale forest. The Žilina region has much more to offer, learn with our travel guide.
The characters are based on well-known Slovak and foreign fairy-tales.
Useful information
Opening hours
- April 1 to September 30 from 9:00 to 18:00
- Other months from 9:00 to 16:00
Entrance fee
- Adults €7
- Children (3-15 years) €3.5
- Younger children – free
Website
- panoramapark.sk/rozpravkovy-les/
21. Jun 2020 at 9:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff