Fairy-tale forest

Northern Slovakia has a new attraction.

Near Strečno Castle in northern Slovakia, there is a new attraction. The village of Nezbudská Lúčka has a fairy-tale forest. The Žilina region has much more to offer, learn with our travel guide.

The characters are based on well-known Slovak and foreign fairy-tales.

Useful information Opening hours April 1 to September 30 from 9:00 to 18:00

Other months from 9:00 to 16:00 Entrance fee Adults €7

Children (3-15 years) €3.5

Younger children – free Website panoramapark.sk/rozpravkovy-les/

21. Jun 2020 at 9:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff