Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Reuters report on Slovakia: More people pay for news, fewer trust it

Of all social media, Facebook is still the biggest source of news, followed by YouTube.

(Source: Photo by Kon Karampelas on Unsplash)

People in Slovakia trust the news less than they did one year ago. They are also turning away from printed newspapers. Yet more than one-tenth of the country's inhabitants pay for online news content.

Journalists in central Europe face ever more threats Read more 

These are the results of the Digital News Report 2020, which follows and compares trends in 40 countries.

The study on the state of digital media is put together by the Reuters Institute of Oxford University every year.

Media in Slovakia has been examined for the fourth time, the Sme daily reported.

The study was conducted before the coronavirus pandemic.

How people in Slovakia consume their news

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

16. Jun 2020 at 14:03  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

President Čaputová: an exceptional and difficult year

President Zuzana Čaputová officially took the post a year ago.

Zuzana Čaputová in front of the Presidential Palace

Airports in Bratislava and Košice dispatched first flights after the coronavirus crisis (news digest)

Slovakia was struck by floods, Slovak soldier dies in the Netherlands. Your overview of news from June 15.

The airport in Bratislava reopened.

Two former prime ministers part ways during an eventful week

Slovakia was mentioned in international media after a school attack. The police are hard at work.

March 2018: Robert Fico resigns as the prime minister.

The court blocked tax fraudster Bašternák’s property

At the same time, it has proposed to remove the bankruptcy trustee overseeing his property.

Ladislav Bašternák at court in November 2018.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)