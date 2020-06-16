Reuters report on Slovakia: More people pay for news, fewer trust it

Of all social media, Facebook is still the biggest source of news, followed by YouTube.

People in Slovakia trust the news less than they did one year ago. They are also turning away from printed newspapers. Yet more than one-tenth of the country's inhabitants pay for online news content.

These are the results of the Digital News Report 2020, which follows and compares trends in 40 countries.

The study on the state of digital media is put together by the Reuters Institute of Oxford University every year.

Media in Slovakia has been examined for the fourth time, the Sme daily reported.

The study was conducted before the coronavirus pandemic.

How people in Slovakia consume their news

16. Jun 2020 at 14:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff