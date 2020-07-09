No home office revolution is coming, HR experts say

The pandemic is likely to shift the advantage on the labour market back to employers.

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2020, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

The COVID-19 response has led to a boom in remote work around the world. The economic crisis that is expected to follow could be an opportunity for the Slovak labour market, say top HR professionals in The Slovak Spectator survey for this year’s Career and Employment Guide.

Questions:

Respondents: