Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

No home office revolution is coming, HR experts say

The pandemic is likely to shift the advantage on the labour market back to employers.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: By Tina Witherspoon on Unsplash)

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2020, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

The COVID-19 response has led to a boom in remote work around the world. The economic crisis that is expected to follow could be an opportunity for the Slovak labour market, say top HR professionals in The Slovak Spectator survey for this year’s Career and Employment Guide.

Questions:

Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)
  1. Many people around the world have been working from home in the past weeks and months due to the pandemic. How do you expect this to affect the attitude to home office among employers and employees?
  2. The pandemic is accompanied by an economic crisis, including the rapid increase of the unemployment rate. Slovakia has had a low unemployment rate in recent years and its main problems have been with the lack of a qualified labour force. What changes do you expect the crisis to bring to the dynamics of the labour market?
  3. What innovative ways are applied in communication with younger people coming to the labour market?

Respondents:

  • Miroslav Garaj, Director of the Grafton Recruitment agency,
  • Ivana Heretik Vačoková, Permanent Placement Director at Adecco,
  • Zuzana Rumiz, General Manager ManpowerGroup Slovensko,
  • Ondřej Wysoglad, General Director of the Manuvia personnel division,
  • Rastislav Mackanič, Client Partner at Amrop Jenewein,
  • Matej Taliga, COO & Private Client Partner at Jenewein Group,
  • Michal Lukáč, Client Partner at Amrop Jenewein

    9. Jul 2020 at 8:00  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová , Michaela Terenzani

