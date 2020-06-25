Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Social innovations are unknown territory for most

The results of the recent Focus poll for the Pontis Foundation were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

One of recent social innovations supported by the Pontis Foundation: the Budúcnosť Inak (Future Differently) project.One of recent social innovations supported by the Pontis Foundation: the Budúcnosť Inak (Future Differently) project. (Source: Courtesy of the Pontis Foundation)

Social innovations remain quite an unknown topic for most Slovaks. However, they do realise they should help solve the most serious problems in society.

Social innovations – are based on new solutions to long-term problems in society. They do not necessarily have to create a product, but can also be some kind of methodology. They monitor the social impact on society.

Social companies – business entities and non-governmental organisations that connect activities beneficial for society with entrepreneurship. They monitor financial profit and impact on society.

This stems from a poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Pontis Foundation think tank in mid-May 2020 on more than 1,011 respondents.

As many as four-fifths (or 81 percent) of those polled said they are not aware of any social innovation, either in Slovakia or abroad. On the other hand, the remaining fifth named various areas they consider social innovations, including Roma issues, social aid, solutions to unemployment and social companies, and solutions for seniors.

“I wasn’t very surprised as the public isn’t usually aware of the term social innovations,” Martina Kolesárová, executive director of the Pontis Foundation, told The Slovak Spectator. However, she was surprised that the people who were aware of this topic could identify concrete examples.

Responses affected by the coronavirus

The majority of respondents expect that social innovations should be carried out by the state and the municipalities. On a scale from 0 (should not carry out social innovations) to 10 (certainly should carry out social innovations), the former received an average score of 8.1, and the latter 7.6.

However, the state does not usually have mechanisms enabling it to create social innovations. Instead, they are generated by the non-governmental sector.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

25. Jun 2020 at 23:42  | Radka Minarechová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Slovak businesses confessing to more revenue

The eKasa online system was introduced nearly a year ago.

This is what we should fear, according to some MPs

Not the global pandemic, nor impending recession.

Anna Záborská presents the proposal to amend abortion law in Slovakia on June 19, 2020.

Physicist Skyba: The cooling of matter opens new doors

Cooled superfluid Helium-3 acts like the vacuum of the universe, Peter Skyba tells us. Why does low-temperature physics matter?

Physicist Peter Skyba became Slovakia's Scientist of 2019 on June 16, 2020.

Sulík sends his business-environment-boosting measures to parliament

The cabinet gave a green light to the measures prepared by the Economy Ministry to improve the business environment in Slovakia.

Richard Sulík
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)