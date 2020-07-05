People were living near Piešťany in the Neolithic age

Among the newest findings is a circular burial, where the individual was interred in a crouched position.

A new housing estate is planned for the locality of Vysielač in the village of Veľké Kostoľany near Piešťany. However, its citizens are not the first to chose this location as home.

Ongoing, long-term archaeological research has provided much evidence of the first farmers of the Neolithic period, more than 7,000 years ago.

But the extent and richness of the findings at this settlement make it one of the biggest discovered in the Trnava region in recent times.

Archaeologists have been digging there for four years and their aim is to research the whole area meant for construction, said Peter Grznár, archaeologist of Regional Monument Board in Trnava.

“It is a rich polycultural place of discovery, it means that settlement here occurred over several eras in prehistoric times,” Grznár said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

130 objects

He added that this vast project is an example of how a positive attitude on behalf of the investor may help to encourage cultural values with transregional meaning.

In the first phase, the company Pamarch conducted the research. Archaeologist Ondrej Žaár said that the first probe was made before the winter of 2017.

“We worked in the locality under family houses and blocks of flats, digging along the route of the sewerage system and road connections,” he noted for TASR.

The unexpected extent of the research impacted the schedule of the construction work which had to be adjusted.

Knowledge of each of the phases helped the archaeologists to form a picture of the people who lived where the compound of the former military transmitter stands now. Vysielač is the Slovak word for transmitter. The finds come from as long ago as the Neolithic, Eneolithic and Bronze Ages. There are also traces of the Hallstatt culture.

In the first years, they discovered 130 objects particularly from the late Iron Age, along with many fragments of ceramics and bones. Žaár said that it seems that the settlement is of a much larger size than expected.

Skeleton in a crouched position

In 2020, the company Terra Antiqua started research in the locality. Its excavations confirmed the rich findings, especially from the Iron Age, said the archaeologist Martin Hupčík.

He mentioned finding the floor plan of a Neolithic long house, 25 metres in length and digging away layers of topsoil to reveal other settlement objects, mining holes and houses.

Among the significant and rare findings were prehistoric, 4,000-year-old vessels that were preserved either whole or only with slight damage.

“Such findings are very rare because of their fragility,” said Grznár, as quoted by TASR.

Among the newest findings is a circular burial that dates back to the Bronze Age, around 5000 to 5500 years ago.

“The individual was buried here in a crouched position with two vessels placed next to him,” said Hupčík, as quoted by TASR.

5. Jul 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff