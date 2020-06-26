Kollár won't use his academic title, but won't apologise

Everything was legal, insists parliament's speaker in faces of plagiarism scandal. It's not over yet, his coalition partners say.

Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) will no longer use his academic title in politics, but neither will he apologise. He insists there was no plagiarism involved in the thesis that earned him his master's degree.

"Everyone calls me Boris, because I am one of them," he said towards the end of his June 26 statement to the press. "As long as I am in politics, I will just use the name Boris Kollár, because I still remain Boris," he later concluded his statement, without room for journalists to ask questions.

He remains the speaker

Kollár, who assumed the post of the Speaker of Parliament in the government of Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) when it took over almost a hundred days ago, will not step down from the second top constitutional post.

Kollár has been facing accusations of plagiarism over the past week. PM Matovič said he would not demand Kollár's resignation and that his priority was his government, whose ambition is to purge Slovakia from "the mafia that ruled here" and to keep going strong. After his meeting with Kollár on Wednesday night, the PM said Kollár would be making an important statement later.

