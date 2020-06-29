Former president Andrej Kiska leaves politics

He already withdrew from active political life earlier this year.

Former president Andrej Kiska will not run as chair of his Za Ľudí party.

He will remain at its helm until the congress scheduled for August 8, at which point he will leave politics altogether.

“My health doesn’t allow me to stay active in politics,” Kiska wrote on Facebook on June 26.

Kiska has undergone several surgeries in the last couple of years. Despite his decision, the former president claims he brought many capable people to politics, so he is not afraid of his party’s future.

Among his potential replacements mentioned by the media are Veronika Remišová, who currently serves as the deputy PM for investments and informatisation and will soon have her own ministry, and Juraj Šeliga, incumbent deputy speaker of parliament.

29. Jun 2020 at 13:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff