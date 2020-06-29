Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Former president Andrej Kiska leaves politics

He already withdrew from active political life earlier this year.

Andrej KiskaAndrej Kiska (Source: TASR)

Former president Andrej Kiska will not run as chair of his Za Ľudí party.

He will remain at its helm until the congress scheduled for August 8, at which point he will leave politics altogether.

Related articleKiska’s departure will please Smer. The party should survive Read more 

“My health doesn’t allow me to stay active in politics,” Kiska wrote on Facebook on June 26.

Kiska has undergone several surgeries in the last couple of years. Despite his decision, the former president claims he brought many capable people to politics, so he is not afraid of his party’s future.

Among his potential replacements mentioned by the media are Veronika Remišová, who currently serves as the deputy PM for investments and informatisation and will soon have her own ministry, and Juraj Šeliga, incumbent deputy speaker of parliament.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

29. Jun 2020 at 13:23  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Za ľudí

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

A taste of Boris Kollár’s multi-layered graduation cake

The government marks one hundred days amid a plagiarism scandal and a departure of one of its leaders.

Igor Matovič and Boris Kollár on April 30, after the parliament passed the Matovič government's programme statement.

Folklore is commonly exploited by politics in Slovakia, ethnomusicologist says

Folklore says a lot about us in many regards, Jana Ambrózová has learned as both a folklore enthusiast and researcher of Slovak folk traditions and music.

Jana Ambŕozová

In the COVID-19 race, the uncertainty is just as stressful as the run

A quantum mechanics principle provides a good summary of 2020 so far.

First 100 days of new government marked by the pandemic

Political analysts highlight the unusual communication style of PM Igor Matovič. They are not impressed.

PM Igor Matovič
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)