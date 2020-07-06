Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Crisis shaves off wages

Pressure to increase wages has been reduced in the aftermath of anti-pandemic measures

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2020, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

While the labour force shortage drove the growth of wages in the Slovak economy even above labour productivity started growing in the last few years, the COVID-19 pandemic will rein in wage growth in the coming months. Experts estimate that remuneration may even decrease in Slovakia in 2020, and wage growth should resume along with economic growth and employment only in the coming years.

Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)

The further development of wages will largely depend on whether there is a second wave of the pandemic and whether Slovakia utilises the coronavirus crisis to make the country more attractive for investors.

“[Wages] will be dampened by fewer hours worked, the absence of benefits paid out by companies and the high percentage of people who will receive sickness benefits due to closed schools and quarantine measures,” wrote the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), the country’s central bank, in its updated outlook for the economic development of Slovakia from late April 2020. It also indicated that the economy may contract by as much as 10 percent in 2020.

The pandemic has not only reduced the demand for products manufactured by the open and export-oriented Slovak economy, which forced companies to send their employees home with reduced salaries, but forced many parents to stay home with their children following the closure of schools and kindergartens in mid-March.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

6. Jul 2020 at 10:15  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Court releases a corrupt suspect, while more flights are dispatched from Bratislava (news digest)

Read your overview of news from July 6, 2020.

Norbert Bödör leaves the Specialised Criminal Court free.

Coalition shakes, Matovič twists and shouts

Plagiarism scandal is not over yet, but few believe it could be fatal for the ruling coalition.

Boris Kollár (left) and Igor Matovič.

Corruption suspect with alleged ties to Kočner was detained, but later released

Norbert Bödör has been charged with money laundering in one of the largest corruption schemes in Slovakia.

Norbert Bödör arrived to the Specialised Criminal Court on July 5.

Season in the High Tatras in full swing

Boating in Štrbské Pleso is ready, cable cars are operating, hiking trails are open.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)