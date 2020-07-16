Leading HR professional: We need to be more human than resources

Tatiana Orglerová from Knauf Insulation describes what she sees in HR and how she helped build the community in Slovakia.

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2020, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

Back in the 1990s, few people in Slovakia knew what the HR abbreviation meant. That did not stop some from taking positions in HR.

One of them was Tatiana Orglerová, a native from the western-Slovak town of Prievidza. She started her career in HR in the Slovak branch of Yazaki, one of the first Japanese investments in the country. Even though she had no previous experience, she got a leading position in its HR department.

Since then, she has worked for various multinational companies and has even received several awards. Last year, she was awarded as HRLeader 2019.

“HR is a matter of heart for me,” Orglerová, who now serves as HR Director for Central and Eastern Europe & Middle East for the Knauf Insulation, told The Slovak Spectator.

A personal gift from Japanese financial director

16. Jul 2020 at 6:35 | Radka Minarechová