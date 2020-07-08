People took wooden spoons to the streets and protested against stricter abortion laws

Four towns hosted the protests. Meanwhile, a survey shows most people do not think current rules should change.

"We will not be silent. Solidarity with women." (Source: SITA)

The discussion on toughening up abortions has returned to the parliament. As many as four drafts aiming to complicate the access of women to abortions will be discussed at the July parliamentary session, which started on July 7.

In response, hundreds of people hit the streets with wooden spoons in Bratislava, Liptovský Mikuláš, Banská Bystrica and Košice to protest against such attempts.

The protest organisers invited the participants to bring wooden spoons, pots, brooms and other equipment for housework and express their “civil disobedience”.

They wanted to show that at a time society is struggling with problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, legislators are dealing with how to limit sexual and reproductive rights.

“We won't be silent when they are trying to control us under the cover of ‘supportive measures’,” the organisers said. “We won’t be silent when they are trying to turn us into their tool of popular politics.”

The protest was initiated by the non-governmental organisations and initiatives Aspekt, Možnosť Voľby (Option to Choose) and Povstanie Pokračuje (Uprising Continues).

Coalition reveals plans to amend abortion laws Read more

Harmful and dangerous for women

With attempts to toughen up the abortion laws, the parliament showed women that they are not able and entitled to make decisions about their body and lives, that they are potential murderers and they do not matter, Adriana Mesochoritisová from Možnosť Voľby told the Sme daily.

8. Jul 2020 at 11:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff