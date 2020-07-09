Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

EU recovery plan opens a window of opportunity if Slovakia can use it well

Experts recommend spending billions of euros from the recovery fund on transforming Slovakia’s industry-driven economy.

(Source: Sme archive)

While Slovakia has done well so far in scaling down the COVID-19 virus pandemic, its economy is feeling the consequences.

The lockdown and decreased demand in Slovakia’s trade partners has brought the country’s small and extremely open economy to a halt and straight into what the central bank governor calls a free fall. The European Commission in its summer forecast expects Slovakia’s GDP to drop by 9 percent in 2020, the sixth biggest drop among the EU28, after Mediterranean countries.

The recovery package worth billions of euros that the European Commission is expected to allocate to Slovakia should be used not merely to restart the national economy, but to take it one or more steps further. In short, Slovakia will be expected to make fundamental changes to its economy.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

9. Jul 2020 at 13:23  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: European Union

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

PM Matovič hints at stricter measures after coronavirus cases surge

The number of new coronavirus-positive cases has been increasing the most since April.

Illustrative stock photo

Volkswagen Slovakia could receive a €500-million investment

The Igor Matovič cabinet is promising to establish a training centre, build rental flats and improve public transport for the carmaker to win the investment.

PM Igor Matovič, second from right, meeting with VW Slovakia representatives - Oliver Grünberg, the Chairman of the Board of Volkswagen Slovakia, and Andreas Tostmann, second and third from left.

Nice but also aggressive. Immigration experience in Slovakia often depends on the officers handling it

Ombudswoman looks at the Foreigners' Police. She sees room for improvement in personal capacities, general information in foreign languages, language skills of officers and use of the electronic system.

In front of the Foreigners' Police in Bratislava

People took wooden spoons to the streets and protested against stricter abortion laws

Four towns hosted the protests. Meanwhile, a survey shows most people do not think current rules should change.

"We will not be silent. Solidarity with women."
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)