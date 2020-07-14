Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Education Minister’s thesis raises plagiarism questions too

Branislav Gröhling insists his thesis is in accordance with the then-valid conditions.

Branislav GröhlingBranislav Gröhling (Source: SITA)

Just last week, the ruling coalition closed the case of the plagiarised thesis of Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár. Now, the Denník N daily is also raising plagiarism allegations around the thesis of Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS).

OĽaNO places responsibility on junior partners to deal with plagiarism en masse Read more 

Gröhling’s master's thesis is a combination of compilation and plagiarism, the daily concluded after analysing the text. Moreover, shortly after the scandal around Kollar broke out, the education minister had the university withdraw his thesis from the online library, Dennik N noted. He now argues that based on his licence agreement with the university, it was not supposed to be published.

In the wake of the plagiarism scandal around Kollár, PM Igor Matovič assigned Education Minister Gröhling to come up with a law that would allow universities to check all the theses that had been submitted in Slovakia. The minister announced last week that he had the law drafted. At the same time, he announced that he had his own thesis checked and found 31-percent in accordance with other texts, which "is fine for the field of law, even under present rules".

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

14. Jul 2020 at 10:32  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Pandemic has shown us how important it is to keep borders open in the long run

Slovakia will be expected to come up with innovative and sustainable projects financed from the EU recovery fund, says the German Ambassador to Slovakia as Germany takes over the EU Council presidency.

German Ambasdsador to Slovakia Joachim Bleicker.

Flight connection to Croatia, new measures against spread of the coronavirus discussed (news digest)

Read an overview of news from Slovakia on Monday, July 13, 2020. UPDATED at 19:21: Slovakia will put the UK on the list of less risky countries.

Illustrative stock photo

Much remains foreign to the Foreigners' Police

The reaction of the Foreigners’ Police to the ombudswoman's report shows some old frameworks of thinking remain in place.

People queuing in front of the Foreigners' Police in Bratislava.

Selling (out) the future

The behaviour on display in the latest plagiarism scandal is mirrored by that of some educational institutions too.

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár holds a press briefing on June 23, 2020, in Bratislava, explaining his plagiarism.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)