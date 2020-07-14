Education Minister’s thesis raises plagiarism questions too

Branislav Gröhling insists his thesis is in accordance with the then-valid conditions.

Just last week, the ruling coalition closed the case of the plagiarised thesis of Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár. Now, the Denník N daily is also raising plagiarism allegations around the thesis of Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS).

Gröhling’s master's thesis is a combination of compilation and plagiarism, the daily concluded after analysing the text. Moreover, shortly after the scandal around Kollar broke out, the education minister had the university withdraw his thesis from the online library, Dennik N noted. He now argues that based on his licence agreement with the university, it was not supposed to be published.

In the wake of the plagiarism scandal around Kollár, PM Igor Matovič assigned Education Minister Gröhling to come up with a law that would allow universities to check all the theses that had been submitted in Slovakia. The minister announced last week that he had the law drafted. At the same time, he announced that he had his own thesis checked and found 31-percent in accordance with other texts, which "is fine for the field of law, even under present rules".

14. Jul 2020 at 10:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff