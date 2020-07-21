EU deal on recovery fund: Great news for Slovakia, says PM Matovič

Slovakia has gained what it intended to, the Slovak delegation said after returning from one of the longest-ever EU summits.

Prime Minister Igor Matovič has returned from his first in-person EU summit overjoyed.

"It is not good news, it is great news for Slovakia," Matovič commented on the deal the EU leaders have reached over the proposed recovery fund and the future EU budget in Brussels in the early morning hours on Tuesday. The result is a €1.82 trillion budget and COVID-19 recovery package, which encompasses €390 billion in grants and €360 billion in loans.

PM Igor Matovič said Slovakia has gained at the summit what it intended to.

Slovakia will get €7.5 billion from the Next Generation EU recovery fund. As for the budget, Slovakia has been assigned €18.6 billion to withdraw from 2021-2027.

Slovakia can also withdraw €8 billion of what is unabsorbed from the previous EU budget.

"We also have the possibility to draw loans amounting to €6.8 billion for a AAA rating, with an interest rate close to zero, that the European Union will borrow," Matovič said, as quoted by the Sme daily. Slovakia will have to start paying those loans in seven years time, Matovič said.

"I am glad an agreement has been reached in the end and that the EU is unified," President Zuzana Čaputová commented on Facebook. She called the aid for Slovakia "unprecedented". "To be able to sensibly use this aid, we need to join the best heads and prepare a very good plan. Our aim must be to not just spend the money, but also to invest it well into the development of Slovakia, also for future generations."

PM Igor Matovič echoed that sentiment during his press briefing at the Bratislava Airport after his return to Brussels. He said Slovakia now needs to come up with a plan on how to withdraw the money it has been assigned for the best benefit.

21. Jul 2020 at 11:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff