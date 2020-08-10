Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

The novel virus has brought new solutions for customers as well as a switch to online communication

Companies will be able to assess the impacts of the pandemic only at the end of 2020.

Halted production, reduced capacities, changes in shipment types, more home office and online communication with clients, but also new solutions for clients as well as campaigns to keep employees motivated. This is what the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to companies with German capital in Slovakia.

The Slovak Spectator spoke about the impacts of the pandemic so far on individual companies and their expectations for their future development with Andreas Truls, managing director of Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions Slovakia; Marek Gula, marketing & communication specialist at Schaeffler Skalica; , Lucia Kovarovič Makayová, spokesperson of Volkswagen Slovakia; Martina Klimová, marketing & communication specialist at DHL Express (Slovakia); Andrea Danihelová, spokesperson of the VSE Holding group; and Michal Korec, spokesperson of Slovak Telekom.

10. Aug 2020 at 9:00  | Jana Liptáková

