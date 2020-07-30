Top investigators of the biggest corruption case are leaving the police

The investigation into bribery linked to agricultural subventions has so far landed businessmen Martin Kvietik and Norbert Bödör in prison and is still ongoing.

Two investigators dealing with the Cattle Breeder corruption case are leaving the police force. The high-profile case involves such names from business as Martin Kvietik and Norbert Bödör, but also the former boss of the Agricultural Payments Agency, Juraj Kožuch.

Two independent sources from the police corps confirmed for Sme that the two leading investigators are leaving.

A corruption mega-machine

The officers are leaving the corps at their own request. The Police Presidium declined to comment.

Related article How the agricultural subvention agency was turned into a bribe machine Read more

"We will not make statements about personnel issues," spokesperson Michal Slivka told Sme.

The Cattle Breeder (Dobytkár) case concerns bribery involving millions of euros linked to the distribution of agricultural subventions under the previous Smer government.

"It was a corruption and money-laundering mega-machine. An incredible and unreal thing," said head of the Supreme Court senate Martin Bargel as he ruled to take Norbert Bödör into pre-trial custody on July 9.

Bödör is close to the Smer party. In the leaked communication between him and mobster Marian Kočner in the coded app Threema, they would call the Smer leader, Robert Fico, the boss.

Kvietik, who is believed to be linked to the Slovak National Party (SNS), the coalition partner of Smer during its 2016-2020 term, has been in pre-trial custody since late April.

Bribes worth tens of millions

The bribes were worth more than tens of millions of euros, based on the findings of the police so far. Altogether 21 people face charges for bribery and legalisation of income from criminal activities.

Related article Police raid Nitra security firm with ties to Fico Read more

The investigation is still ongoing. Sources that Sme spoke to suggest that the departure of experienced investigators might negatively impact the investigation.

©Sme

30. Jul 2020 at 17:15 | Matúš Burčík