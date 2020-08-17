Travelling abroad? You should avoid these regions

The authorities will update the lists of risky regions every two weeks.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Instead of updating the list of green and red countries, the Health Ministry and the Public Health Authority will prepare a list of risky regions within countries.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) noted during an August 13 press conference that some countries may be considered safe but not some of their regions anymore.

The list of risky regions and countries will be updated every two weeks.

List of low-risk countries

Australia

Austria

Belgium

China

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Liechtenstein

Latvia

Lithuania

Malta

Monaco

the Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

United Kingdom

List of risky regions

Belgium: entire country

Croatia: Vukovar-Syrmia County, Split-Dalmatia County

Czech Republic: Prague

Denmark: Midtjylland

Estonia: Tartumaa, Harju Maakond

France: Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Île-de-France, Mayotte

Ireland: Midlands, Mid-East

Malta: entire country

the Netherlands: Noordholland, Sudholland

Poland: Silesia Province, Lesser Poland Province

Spain: entire country

United Kingdom: Grampian

Related article

Related article How to travel to and from Slovakia post-coronavirus Read more

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

17. Aug 2020 at 17:38 | Compiled by Spectator staff