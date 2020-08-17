Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Travelling abroad? You should avoid these regions

The authorities will update the lists of risky regions every two weeks.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Instead of updating the list of green and red countries, the Health Ministry and the Public Health Authority will prepare a list of risky regions within countries.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) noted during an August 13 press conference that some countries may be considered safe but not some of their regions anymore.

The list of risky regions and countries will be updated every two weeks.

List of low-risk countries

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • China
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Faroe Islands
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Liechtenstein
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Malta
  • Monaco
  • the Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Slovenia
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • United Kingdom

List of risky regions

  • Belgium: entire country
  • Croatia: Vukovar-Syrmia County, Split-Dalmatia County
  • Czech Republic: Prague
  • Denmark: Midtjylland
  • Estonia: Tartumaa, Harju Maakond
  • France: Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Île-de-France, Mayotte
  • Ireland: Midlands, Mid-East
  • Malta: entire country
  • the Netherlands: Noordholland, Sudholland
  • Poland: Silesia Province, Lesser Poland Province
  • Spain: entire country
  • United Kingdom: Grampian
17. Aug 2020 at 17:38  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

