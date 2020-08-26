The ban on civilian flights to red countries lifted

Airlines will gradually restore their regular flights.

The ban on civilian flights has been completely lifted.

Starting on September 7 midnight, flights to and from the countries on the red list will be allowed again. They will have to follow strict anti-epidemic measures, the central crisis agreed at its August 25 meeting.

The Transport Ministry will soon launch a website where every passenger flying to Slovakia will have to fill in the form at least 24 hours before their scheduled arrival. They will have to state, among other things, which country they are flying from and where they will stay. Those arriving from red countries will have to show negative COVID-19 test and undergo self-isolation.

They will also have to follow valid instructions issued by the Public Health Authority.

Peter Visolajský, chair of the Medical Trade Unions Organisation and member of the central crisis staff, called on people to be careful and, if possible, avoid travelling by plane. This kind of transport is still very risky, he said, as reported by the SITA newswire.

Airlines restoring flights

The Bratislava airport has already reported on restoring the regular flights from countries still on the red list. This includes Russia, Ukraine, North Macedonia, the United Arab Emirates and Serbia.

Wizz Air will relaunch the following flights:

Kyiv : from September 7, three times a week;

: from September 7, three times a week; Lviv : from September 15, two times a week;

: from September 15, two times a week; Skopje : from September 30, two times a week;

: from September 30, two times a week; Odessa : from October 5, two times a week;

: from October 5, two times a week; St Petersburg : from October 16, three times a week;

: from October 16, three times a week; Sofia: from October 27, three times a week

Pobeda will relaunch the following flights:

Moscow: from October 1, seven times a week.

Flydubai will restore the following flights:

Dubai: from October 28, three times a week.

Ryanair will relaunch the following flights:

Kyiv : from October 25, two times a week;

: from October 25, two times a week; Niš: from October 26.

New form for transits through Austria

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has announced a new form that needs to be filled when transiting through Austria.

The Austrian authorities recommend showing the filled and printed form to avoid long queues at border crossings.

At the same time, it reminded the public of medical checks, including measuring body temperature, carried out at the borders at certain time intervals.

26. Aug 2020 at 11:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff