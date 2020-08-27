Prepare for closed shops this Saturday

Two national holidays in Slovakia at the turn of August and September mean no grocery shopping.

Shops will close on August 29 and September 1 in Slovakia. (Source: Sme)

Slovakia marks two national holidays just before the school year resumes. For some this provides welcome days off but it also means shops will remain closed on those days.

On Saturday, August 29, Slovakia remembers the Slovak National Uprising and Tuesday, September 1 is Constitution Day.

While in Slovakia, shops do not close on Sundays, the law obliges them to close on national holidays. The exceptions to the rule include petrol stations and shops at airports and train stations.

Pharmacies and souvenir shops are also allowed to open on national holidays.

The ban also does not apply to service providers. This means hairdressers and rental shops may remain open.

On September 2, schools reopen after the two months of summer holidays. The last days of August are thus typically a time for parents to do the necessary shopping for school equipment and shops may be more crowded than usual.

27. Aug 2020 at 17:28 | Compiled by Spectator staff