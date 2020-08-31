Items in shopping cart: View
Foreigners’ Police extend office hours for clients booking an appointment online

The changes come into force on September 3.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Following the increased number of applicants for a residence permit due to the beginning of the new school year, the Foreigners’ Police in Bratislava decided to extend its office hours for foreigners who book an appointment online.

The departments will also be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 to 14:00. The change comes into force on September 3 and will be in place until further notice.

The announcement comes after several foreigners posted complaints on Facebook, pointing to long queues at the Foreigners’ Police department in Bratislava, problems with processing their agenda, and what they called "mafia lists".

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has started issuing new residence cards, containing improved security features. The holders of old cards will be able to continue using them until their validity expires.

31. Aug 2020 at 17:50  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Foreigners in Slovakia

Bratislava

