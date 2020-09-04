Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

She arrived first, was offered 65th on an unofficial list

Having to endure constant harassment and pressure from people around was also emotionally draining, a foreigner talks about her night in Vajnory.

People queuing in front of the Foreigners' Police at Regrútska.People queuing in front of the Foreigners' Police at Regrútska. (Source: Gizem Sariaslan)

Gizem Sariaslan went to the Foreigners' Police to handle a regular issue. Waiting from around eight since the previous night, she spent the whole night at Regrútska in Bratislava. Soon after she arrived, people organising unofficial waiting lists tried to make her sign up. When she refused, she was in for what she describes as a night of harassment.

After she posted about the incident on a Facebook group of foreigners in Bratislava, she found her experience shared by many. In an e-mail interview with The Slovak Spectator, she gives more details.

The Slovak Spectator (TSS): What was the purpose of your visit at the Foreigners' Police?

Gizem Sariaslan (GS): To submit my application for permanent residence for five years.

TSS: Did you try the online booking system?

GS: We tried applying online, but there were never any available times. We checked regularly and it wasn’t until recently (in the last 1.5 months) that we began seeing dates we could choose.

There is one issue I saw with the system: if I made any errors in the first section of the system, such as forgetting to fill in a field, and clicked to continue onto the next section, I would be rejected from continuing, but my info would get saved with the date I chose. This did not mean I had a reservation though – it just meant I could no longer continue with my current reservation or create any new ones.

Foreigners’ Police extend office hours for clients booking an appointment online Read more 

TSS: You arrived at the Bratislava department of the Foreigners' Police on August 27th. Could you describe how the situation looked upon your arrival?

GS: I arrived at around 20:00, and I was alone and first in front of the door to the building. There were some people in the visitors' parking area.

TSS: When did other people start appearing?

GS: One man arrived on the same bus, but he went to the parking lot first. He came to where I was standing afterwards and told me I should sign the list. For about 1.5 hours, we were the only two people there. Around 22:00, a larger group showed up of about 13-15 people.

TSS: Someone tried to persuade you to put your name on the waiting list they created. How did the interaction with them go?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

4. Sep 2020 at 7:30  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Foreigners in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Some who have led unofficial waiting lists in the past are not allowed into Slovakia anymore

All foreigners should be able to book their appointment online, says the acting head of the Foreigners’ Police in an interview with The Slovak Spectator.

In front of the Foreigners' Police in Bratislava

News digest: Shock verdict in the Kuciak case

The news in Slovakia on Thursday, September 3, is dominated by the much-awaited verdict.

Marian Kočner before the verdict.

What the verdict in the Kuciak murder case means for the prosecution

The Supreme Court cannot simply overturn the verdict.

Marian Kočner and his lawyer Marek Para.

Slovakia will summon Belgian ambassador over police violence case

Belgian media outlets give detailed description of a 2018 incident in which a Slovak citizen died.

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (l) and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (r) present the declaration on Jozef Chovanec's death on August 31.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)