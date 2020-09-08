Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

In a year of grim tidings, Slovak migrant turns to the magic of childhood fairy tales

Bibiana Kerpcar was five years old when she moved to Brooklyn, but her love of Slovak fairy tales has kept her connected to her hometown, Stará Ľubovňa.

Bibiana KerpcarBibiana Kerpcar (Source: Courtesy of Bibiana Kerpcar)

During Christmastime in Slovakia, age-old traditions seem as commonplace as tinsel. The scent of piping hot Trdelník and mulled Medovina wafts through city squares, and local TV stations begin playing a constant reel of classic Czechoslovak fairy tales.

Read more:‘Jurko the Outlaw’: Slovakia’s first animated feature Read more 

For Bibiana Kerpcar, a Slovak residing in Brooklyn, New York, Christmas is when she feels closest to her childhood home of Stará Ľubovňa, where, as a small child, she would often sit down with her mother and grandmother and listen to them tell Slovak folk tales.

“[My family] really imbued a sense of magic and fantasy in me,” said Kerpcar, a Georgetown University graduate. “They always encouraged me to read and write, even at a very young age.”

She still remembers the tales of Ježibaba, Slovakia’s answer to Baba Yaga, a pestle-wielding, mortar-riding supernatural old woman often mentioned in Slavic folklore. And even in her Brooklyn neighbourhood, Kerpcar still celebrates Christmas with her family by watching Three Wishes for Cinderella (Tři oříšky pro Popelku) and The Princess with the Golden Star (Princezna se zlatou hvezdou), traditional Czechoslovak films that have become Christmas classics in Slovakia and serve as a continued source of inspiration for Kerpcar.

New beginning in Brooklyn

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

8. Sep 2020 at 7:00  | Anna Fay

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Former main investigator of the Kuciak murder returns after the verdict

Experts say the prosecutor might have missed the support of a strong team of police investigators during the trial.

Peter Juhás, former head of the police team that investigated the Kuciak murder case.

Concerns about reproductive rights go international as MPs prepare to vote on abortion laws

More than a hundred organisations from around the world warn against new barriers to access to abortion care in Slovakia.

Anna Záborská

Dublin has the sea, but in Bratislava I have the forest on my doorstep

Ireland's Ambassador Hilda Ó Riain talks about her life in Bratislava.

Dublin is more centralised, while Bratislava is more spread-out, Ireland's Ambassador Hilda Ó Riain said on the Spectacular Slovakia podcast.

Slovakia is following the trend by producing electric car batteries

InoBat Auto will be the first supplier of tailor-made car batteries.

Project of InoBat Auto and Wildcat Discovery Technologies will move Slovakia forward in one of the fastest growing areas – electromobility.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)