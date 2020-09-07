Slovakia lifts ban on flights to and from red countries

Passengers will be required to fill in an online form.

The ban on flights to and from risky countries has been lifted on September 7.

However, passengers and airports have to follow strict measures.

For example, everybody travelling from abroad to Slovakia needs to fill out an online form published on the website of the Transport Ministry, which will enable the search for their contacts in case the passenger is infected by some communicable disease, not only the coronavirus.

What the form contains

All passengers are required to state the following:

the name of the airline;

the flight number;

the state of departure;

the date of arrival;

their name and surname;

phone number;

email address.

After filling in the form, passengers should receive an email for the email address provided in the form, containing an electronic form in the pdf and hyperlink to the online form.

Moreover, each form has its own identification code, which should be used to verify the completion of the electronic form by respective authorities.

The form was introduced in February 2020, but only in paper form, with passengers being asked to fill it in onboard.

In addition, people arriving from risky countries will have to fill out an online form at the Korona.gov.sk website.

Self-isolation required

Following the measures adopted by the Public Health Authority that came into force on September 1, everybody who has visited an EU member state that is considered risky in the past 14 days needs to stay in home isolation until receiving a negative COVID-19 result. The testing can be done on the 5th day after the arrival (it is not required in the case of children younger than 3 years of age who have no respiratory problems). If there are no symptoms, the person can end the isolation after 10 days.

People entering Slovakia who have visited a non-EU country that is considered risky in the past 14 days need to stay in home isolation until receiving a negative COVID-19 test result (it is not required in the case of children younger than 3 years of age who have no respiratory problems). The testing can be done on the 5th day after arrival. In this case, it is not possible to end isolation without taking the test.

Everybody living in the same household needs to remain in home isolation, too.

People returning from Ukraine will have to fill out the online form at the Korona.gov.sk website before crossing the borders, and show a confirmation that they were registered by a police officer after crossing.

All non-EU citizens will have to keep the confirmation about registration during their stay in Slovakia.

Exceptions include pilots and other crew members.

Where to fly from Bratislava? The Bratislava airport currently operates flights to 11 destinations: Bulgaria: Burgas

Cyprus: Pafos

Greece: Corfu (until the end of September), Thessaloniki

Ireland: Dublin

Italy: Alghero

United Kingdom: Birmingham, Edinburgh, London (Luton, Stansted), Manchester At the same time, there are charter flights scheduled for September to Rhodes, Crete and Larnaka. Before travelling to Greece and Cyprus, it is necessary to fill in the forms found on the websites of the respective countries. Moreover, passengers planning to travel to Cyprus need to show a negative COVID-19 test result. Due to the ban on foreigners from entering Ukraine, all flights to this destination have been halted until September 28. Bratislava will add more flights in October.

7. Sep 2020 at 17:45 | Compiled by Spectator staff