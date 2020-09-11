NAKA detains its former anti-corruption unit head

Krajmer left NAKA after the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová.

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) have searched the house and other buildings of the former head of the anti-corruption unit, Robert Krajmer. They eventually detained Krajmer, the noviny.sk website reported, on September 10.

As of Friday, September 11, Krajmer was still in detention in Nitra but had not been charged so far, the SITA newswire reported.

Alleged links with Jankovská

The police did not specify why Krajmer has been detained. The house searches are reportedly linked to the case of the Trenčín-based entrepreneur Ondrej Janíček and the former state secretary of the Justice Ministry, Monika Jankovská, who is currently in custody on corruption and other charges.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed for JOJ television that the police also interrogated Krajmer's wife. Her mobile phone was seized during the house search although she is not reported to be among those detained.

"We can confirm that NAKA is following procedural steps. We cannot provide more information at the moment," said the police corps spokesperson Denisa Bárdyová.

Police searched the house of R. Krajmer. (Source: TASR)

Krajmer resigned after the murder of journalist

Krajmer resigned from his post as the head of the National Anti-Corruption Police unit at the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) on April 1, 2018. The reason he gave was “inappropriate pressure on his family and the work of the anti-corruption unit that he views as unjustified and politicised” in the wake of the double murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, who were found dead on February 26, 2018.

Krajmer made newspaper headlines a few days after that, when it was revealed that he appeared at the scene of the murder. Investigative journalists who reported on that argued that he had no reason to be involved in a murder case as the head of the anti-corruption unit.

In his stories, Kuciak pointed out that Krajmer’s wife does business in a company controlled by influential businessmen Zoroslav Kollár and Norbert Bödör. The latter now faces charges in the high-profile Dobytkar corruption case.

11. Sep 2020 at 16:13 | Compiled by Spectator staff