Police targeted judges in Žilina due to corruption

Five people have been detained and 13 have been charged.

The police raided homes of several people linked to the corruption at Žilina courts. (Source: TASR)

Altogether 13 people have been charged and five have been detained after a police raid in Žilina.

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) launched the Plevel (Weeds) Operation on September 14, targeting corruption activities. Several media outlets soon reported that the raid is aimed against judges from Žilina courts and people who have bribed them.

Among those detained is chair of the Žilina Regional Court Eva Kyselová, former judge Pavol Polka and ex-chair of the Žilina District Court Daniel Béreš, the Denník N daily reported.

The trio, together with lawyer Ľuboš Mahdoň and Juraj Filipovič, Béreš’ childhood friend, have been charged with accepting bribes, the daily wrote.

A huge corruption scheme

14. Sep 2020 at 16:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff