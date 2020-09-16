Unable to make it to an appointment at the Foreigners’ Police? Here’s what you should do

A short guide on how to cancel an appointment booked via the online system.

Although the booking system for appointments at the Foreigners’ Police has been flooded recently, some foreigners fail to show up.

Moreover, it is impossible to cancel the booking once the person makes it through the system.

To cancel the appointment, foreigners are recommended to contact the call centre of the Interior Ministry by phone at +421(0)800 222-222 or via email at callcentrum@minv.sk.

The call centre will also provide necessary information about the booking.

