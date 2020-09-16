Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Unable to make it to an appointment at the Foreigners’ Police? Here’s what you should do

A short guide on how to cancel an appointment booked via the online system.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Although the booking system for appointments at the Foreigners’ Police has been flooded recently, some foreigners fail to show up.

Moreover, it is impossible to cancel the booking once the person makes it through the system.

To cancel the appointment, foreigners are recommended to contact the call centre of the Interior Ministry by phone at +421(0)800 222-222 or via email at callcentrum@minv.sk.

The call centre will also provide necessary information about the booking.

16. Sep 2020 at 17:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Foreigners in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Foreigners' Police

Top stories

News digest: New rules for weddings while a campaign for more ecologic transport begins

The overview of news from September 16, 2020.

PM Matovič announced new rules for weddings on September 16.

Mobility week kicks off with travel discounts and various campaigns

Car transport is used the most, but its share is lower than in the rest of EU.

The new app will make travelling in Bratislava and its vicinity easier.

From resigned observers to truth-demanders. How Slovaks have changed in one decade

It's not just the president; sometimes it seems even the supermarket workers are cut from a different cloth than before.

On New Year’s Eve, Czech and Slovak hikers meet at the Veľká Javorina peak on the border of the two states, to celebrate the Czecho-Slovak friendship.

Podcast guide: All you need to know about [fjúžn] 2020

Many fjúžn festival events, including the Umbrella March, are planned in Bratislava despite pandemic restrictions.

People take part in the Umbrella March in Bratislava in mid-June 2019.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)