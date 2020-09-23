Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Last 35 kilometres of Štefánikova cycling route opens in Bratislava Region

The route leads across three regions.

The last phase of Štefánikova cyklomagistrála (cycling route of M.R. Štefánik) is now open. The route was officially opened on the occasion of 140th anniversary of the birth of well-known general, astronomer, diplomat and politician M.R. Štefánik.

The last section of the route is more than 35 kilometres in length and offers special views of the Small Carpathians. The newly-opened route begins at Pezinská Baba, continues through Čermakova meadow, saddle Hubalová, Skalka, Sklená Huta, Amonova meadow and ends at the crossroad of the cycling routes Červená hora, at the edge of Bratislava and Trnava Regions.

The last phase of the Štefánik cycling route that leads through three regions (Bratislava, Trnava and Trenčín) was conducted by Bratislava Region in cooperation with the Slovak Cycling Club and Transport Ministry.

The cycling route itself is more than 100 kilometres long and leads through from Koliba to the birthplace of M.R.Štefánik, the village of Košariská.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Pezinok Castle Pezinok Castle (Source: Zámocké vinárstvo)

23. Sep 2020 at 11:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

