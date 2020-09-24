Trust me, I’m not a politician

Central Europe’s finest populist practices are on display in Slovakia.

When the government of Igor Matovič took over six months ago, the question of how it was going to steer the country over the rollercoaster ride of the coronavirus pandemic was the main concern. But not the only one.

Assessing the improbable quartet that got together in March to form a government – ostensibly united to push back against corruption and promote transparency in public life – observers stressed that its leaders’ behaviour when faced with scrutiny would be just as important as any legislative steps they took. The trust of the public is especially fragile, and the far right is poised to grab power at the slightest chance.

24. Sep 2020 at 19:00 | Michaela Terenzani