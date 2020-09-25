Roundup: Russian remake of The Simpsons and Leonardo da Vinci replica machines

Set out on a long-distance cycling trip from Bratislava to Košariská, or listen to a podcast with US Ambassador Bridget Brink.

The Leonardo da Vinci replica machines are on display in the Lučenec synagogue until mid-December 2020. (Source: Radovan Vojenčák/My Novohrad)

Before you read more from The Spectacular Slovakia Weekly, a roundup of travel and culture stories about Slovakia, watch this:

The Simpsons [Russian Art Film Version]

The arthouse remake of The Simpsons by Russian animator Lazy Square (Alexei Semyonov) was announced as the best one-minute film during a live stream of the Slovak Azyl Festival on the night of September 24.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/ds_RR4VvmUY

Uncertainty directed by Slovak Roman Ďuriš became the best five-minute film. Scroll down to watch the film.

I’m Here (Myatniy Lemonad), directed by Ukrainian Kateryna Tiurina, was named the best music video. Watch all the shortlisted short films and videos here.

Despite the unfavourable year for cultural events and festivals, more than 440 films from almost 60 countries were entered in the Azyl Festival competition this year, which is almost double compared to 2019.

Travel

The Bratislava Tourist Board is organising free tours around the capital, including one in English on September 27. The tour guide, Simon, will show people the main sights of the city. Those interested must register in advance.

Cyclists can now enjoy another 35 kilometres of the Štefánik cycle route. The 100-km route passes through three regions - Bratislava, Trnava and Trenčín. It starts at the hill of Koliba in Bratislava and ends in General M. R. Štefánik’s birthplace of Košariská.

The Štefánik long-distance cycle route offers spectacular views of the Small Carpathians. (Source: Bratislavskykraj.sk)

The friendly town of Komárno, in which Hungarians and Slovaks live next to each other, provides tourists with a truly rare experience: Europe Place. The colourful square is surrounded by buildings designed in distinct European architectural styles. Visitors to the town can also find the largest fortification system in Slovakia here.

The 11-metre-high tower is located at an altitude of 465 m on Šanec Hill. When visiting it, people can enjoy the view of Šariš Castle, Slanské vrchy (hills), Čergovské pohorie (mountains) and Jakubovany Dam.

Podcast: US ambassador and Bratislava

It has been a year since United States Ambassador Bridget Brink arrived in Slovakia for her latest posting. She claims it is easy to get used to life in Bratislava. It somewhat reminds her of Washington D.C.

Brink discusses what she loves about the Slovak capital and the country itself. She also knows where to get the best burgers in town, which is one of the many reasons why you should listen to the latest Spectacular Slovakia podcast episode or read this article.

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/896175793&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

Culture in short

HISTORY: A commemorative event recognised the restoration of a monument honouring US airmen downed over Slovakia during WWII. John Fassnacht and Merton Haigh died when their B-24 bomber crashed near the village of Zohor after being hit by anti-aircraft fire while on a mission over Vienna on October 17, 1944.

A commemorative event recognised the restoration of a monument honouring US airmen downed over Slovakia during WWII. John Fassnacht and Merton Haigh died when their B-24 bomber crashed near the village of Zohor after being hit by anti-aircraft fire while on a mission over Vienna on October 17, 1944. FILM: Febiofest 2020 will be all about the premieres of new Slovak films, award-winning foreign titles presented at festivals in Cannes, Venice and Toronto, an international competition reflecting events in Central Europe, as well as works by classics and a programme for children. The film festival starts in Bratislava on September 30. The restored monument marking fallen US soldiers near the village of Zohor. (Source: Interior Ministry)

EXHIBITION: The Bratislava City Gallery (GMB) opened the exhibition Dream!? in the Mirbach Palace on September 23, which presents a selection of works from the collection of the Art Fund - Central European Fund for Contemporary Art. Visitors can see works by key Slovak artists who entered the art scene between the 1960s and the "November" generation of the 1990s.

The Bratislava City Gallery (GMB) opened the exhibition Dream!? in the Mirbach Palace on September 23, which presents a selection of works from the collection of the Art Fund - Central European Fund for Contemporary Art. Visitors can see works by key Slovak artists who entered the art scene between the 1960s and the "November" generation of the 1990s. EXHIBITION: More than 40 replicas of machines, sketches and works by Leonardo da Vinci will be exhibited in the Lučenec Synagogue until December 13. In the 15th century, da Vinci designed a tank, parachute, helicopter, submarine, diving suit, cranes and much more.

More than 40 replicas of machines, sketches and works by Leonardo da Vinci will be exhibited in the Lučenec Synagogue until December 13. In the 15th century, da Vinci designed a tank, parachute, helicopter, submarine, diving suit, cranes and much more. OPERA: The Slovak National Theatre (SND) returns the opera Aida to the stage. SND will premiere a new production of the magnificent work of the Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi on September 26 and September 29.

Weekend reads

The Slovak capital refused to house a Warhol museum in the past, which is why it somehow landed in the sleeping town of Medzilaborce, not far from where Andy Warhol’s parents were born. The museum is to undergo renovation in the near future, but the eastern Slovak town must try harder to attract more visitors to the region.

The Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art in Medzilaborce welcomed both Banksy and Keith Haring this year. Their works were exhibited in Slovakia for the first time. (Source: Sme/Jozef Jakubčo)

Most racist or xenophobic people in Slovakia are those who have never interacted with foreigners, Kvet Nguyen claims. As the only Vietnamese kid in primary school, she was initially ridiculed by peers. But as time went on, Slovaks learned to celebrate her individuality. By the way, Hoa is her official first name but many call her Kvet (flower in Slovak). Learn more about the Slovakia-born photographer of Vietnamese heritage and her life.

A secret city trail game helps visitors to Bratislava discover the city in a more exciting way: riddles. The game takes players to some of the capital's iconic sites, as well as showing them hidden narrow, romantic streets, squares, and more. The game was developed by a Slovak-Dutch startup.

If you have 4 more minutes, watch this year's Azyl winner from Slovakia:

Uncertainty.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sGOzisLroRk

That is all for this week. Have a lovely weekend!

The next Spectacular Slovakia Weekly: October 2.

Read last week's roundup.

25. Sep 2020 at 10:29 | Compiled by Spectator staff