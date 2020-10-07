Visitors of Trenčín Castle may see new premises. Southern fortification open

Visitors of Trenčín Castle may explore new premises that have not been accessible until recently. Visitors may also look forward to new views.
Traipse through a region tangled in tales of romance, torture and prestige with the Trenčín Region Travel Guide.
The southern fortification underwent reconstruction. Now, visitors may explore another 7,000 square metres of the former seat of Matúš Čák Trenčiansky.
Thanks to this reconstruction, the castle belongs among the biggest accessible areas in Slovakia, the regional daily My Trenčín reported.
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides
- A helping hand in the heart of Europe thanks to the Slovakia travel guide with more than 1,000 photos and hundred of tourist spots.
- Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
- Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
- See some selected travel articles, podcasts, traveller's needs as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.
7. Oct 2020 at 11:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff