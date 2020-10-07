Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Visitors of Trenčín Castle may see new premises. Southern fortification open

Almost 7,000 square metres of newly-accessible premises await tourists.

(Source: TASR)

Visitors of Trenčín Castle may explore new premises that have not been accessible until recently. Visitors may also look forward to new views.

The southern fortification underwent reconstruction. Now, visitors may explore another 7,000 square metres of the former seat of Matúš Čák Trenčiansky.

Thanks to this reconstruction, the castle belongs among the biggest accessible areas in Slovakia, the regional daily My Trenčín reported.

Trenčín Castle Trenčín Castle (Source: www.dreamstime.com)

7. Oct 2020 at 11:52  | Compiled by Spectator staff

