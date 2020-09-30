Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovak all-female relay swimmers make history crossing the Channel

The country's first all-female team to swim the Channel trained in Slovakia during rain and storms.

Slovak female swimmers swam across the English Channel, from England to France, in September 2020. Slovak female swimmers swam across the English Channel, from England to France, in September 2020. (Source: SVK women relay/Facebook)

Each of them had the same fear at first, praying not to become the person who would ruin their relay swim across the English Channel.

Undefeatable waves, exhaustion or uncontrollable nausea could mean the swim would be over. They had to take turns after exactly an hour, not a minute less, otherwise the relay would not have been successful.

It is now clear that the six Slovak women, most of whom are in their forties, will go down in history. Zuzana Vančová, Zuzana Jusková, Zuzana Szabóová, Táňa Chudá, Nina Chudá and Soňa Rebrová were the first women's relay team from Slovakia to swim across the cold-water of the English Channel, a feat they achieved on September 22.

30. Sep 2020 at 14:51  | Michaela Žureková

