EC criticises Slovakia for its state of judiciary

The recently published rule of law report mentions the fight against corruption, among others.

Slovakia has problems with its state of judiciary and corruption.

This stems from the very first report on the state of rule of law in all 27 EU member states, published by the European Commission and presented by EC Vice President for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová.

Promising results in the judiciary

Efforts have been undertaken in recent years to improve the quality and efficiency of the Slovak justice system and have started to show some promising results, according to the report.

1. Oct 2020 at 11:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff