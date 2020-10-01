Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

EC criticises Slovakia for its state of judiciary

The recently published rule of law report mentions the fight against corruption, among others.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

Slovakia has problems with its state of judiciary and corruption.

This stems from the very first report on the state of rule of law in all 27 EU member states, published by the European Commission and presented by EC Vice President for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová.

Promising results in the judiciary

Efforts have been undertaken in recent years to improve the quality and efficiency of the Slovak justice system and have started to show some promising results, according to the report.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

1. Oct 2020 at 11:58  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Slovakia is closer to the judiciary reform. Cabinet approved the draft document

There is an agreement on what is important, Minister Mária Kolíková claimed.

Mária Kolíková, Justice Minister

Some people hang up when contact tracers introduce themselves

Calling an infected person is not like selling vacuum cleaners on the phone. Read an interview with the head of public health office in Martin.

The central bank revises its economic growth prediction upwards for this year

The forecast for next year’s GDP development is slightly worse, though.

NBS governor Peter Kažimír

News digest: Mass events permitted with limitations, national emergency returns

The overview of news from Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Cultural and sports mass events and masses will be allowed in the end.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)