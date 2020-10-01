Items in shopping cart: View
Slovakia is closer to the judiciary reform. Cabinet approved the draft document

There is an agreement on what is important, Minister Mária Kolíková claimed.

Mária Kolíková, Justice MinisterMária Kolíková, Justice Minister (Source: SITA)

The cabinet has given the green light to the judiciary reform, submitted by Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí).

“There is an agreement on what is important,” said Kolíková after meeting with the representatives of all caucuses in the parliament, as quoted by the TASR newswire, adding that the potential changes to the draft may concern only some technical issues.

Government looks to crack down on crooks’ property and judicial corruption Read more 

The reform should be adopted as a constitutional law, meaning it will have to be supported by at least 90 MPs. As the currently ruling coalition controls 95 seats in the parliament, it is expected to be passed without any major problems.

The reform should come into force on January 1, 2021. It contains changes to the Judicial Council and the Constitutional Court, the checks on property disclosures of judges, the introduction of an age cap for judges, and the establishment of a new court: the Supreme Administration Court.

Here are the proposed changes:

The Judicial Council

1. Oct 2020 at 12:05  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Some people hang up when contact tracers introduce themselves

Calling an infected person is not like selling vacuum cleaners on the phone. Read an interview with the head of public health office in Martin.

The central bank revises its economic growth prediction upwards for this year

The forecast for next year’s GDP development is slightly worse, though.

NBS governor Peter Kažimír

News digest: Mass events permitted with limitations, national emergency returns

The overview of news from Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Cultural and sports mass events and masses will be allowed in the end.

Government looks to crack down on crooks’ property and judicial corruption

New legislation could be passed within weeks.

