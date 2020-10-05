COVID-19 curbs Christmas market plans in Bratislava

If there are Christmas markets in Bratislava, they will be limited

The COVID-19 pandemic is already taking its toll on the upcoming Christmas season. While Bratislava City Council, which organises the traditional Christmas markets on Main and Františkánske Squares, has decided to scrap them this year, the Old Town borough that holds the markets on Hviezdoslavovo Square has not come to a decision yet. The Christmas markets in Bratislava start in late November and close just before Christmas.

“Nevertheless, we are ready to bring the Christmas atmosphere to the streets of our city even during these trying times,” said Katarína Rajčanová, spokesperson of the city, adding that they will do this in a safe way, respecting any anti-coronavirus measures that may be valid at the time.

Bratislava City Council has scrapped the popular event due to the worsening epidemiological situation and tightening measures. Even if the second wave of the pandemic starts subsiding, it is clear that the situation will not change by the end of November in such a way as to enable events where thousands of people come into close contact, explained Rajčanová.

The Old Town borough, however, is still discussing several alternatives for holding the market on Hviezdoslavovo Square in front of the historical building of the Slovak National Theatre. The precondition is that no anti-coronavirus measures will be violated. One possibility is to limit the market in terms of its duration and size. It could be fenced off, with entry for visitors via checkpoints. Other questions under consideration are how to adjust the layout of the tables and shelters for the consumption of refreshments, where to best place disinfection stations and how to help people maintain social distancing. They have also not ruled out cancelling the Christmas market completely this year, noted Matej Števove, spokesperson of the borough.

5. Oct 2020 at 12:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff