Last chance before lockdown or Bergamo, government says

The government tightened up measures again, coalition leaders clashed over them. Foreign policy keeps going strong as Belarussian freedom fighter visits.

Masks will be compulsory out in the streets. The government hopes to contain the rising second wave of the coronavirus pandemic with its latest measures. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Second wave rushes in

While on Friday, the talk was still centred around the most-hit northern region of Orava, where the government has sent the army to help hospitals and hygienists, the conversation about how to contain the second wave that is currently inundating all of Slovakia has significantly shifted over the weekend.

On Saturday, public health offices reported 1,887 new COVID-positive people, which prompted the pandemic commission (representatives of several ministries, epidemiologists, and hygienists) to convene for an unscheduled session that resulted in a number of stringent rules for Slovakia.

By Sunday night, the crisis staff announced the restrictive measures mainly affecting gastro, fitness and wellness facilities, as well as all events. Secondary schools are now closed and all pupils at primary schools must wear their masks at all times.

>>> Take a look at the measures that come into effect in Slovakia this week

Border closures and the use of a quarantine-tracking app have been dismissed as unnecessary at this point, when most surrounding countries have a better standing with the epidemic than Slovakia and imported cases from abroad are no longer a significant factor in the spread of the coronavirus.

Bergamo as a scarecrow

12. Oct 2020 at 12:23 | Michaela Terenzani