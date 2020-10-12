Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Last chance before lockdown or Bergamo, government says

The government tightened up measures again, coalition leaders clashed over them. Foreign policy keeps going strong as Belarussian freedom fighter visits.

Masks will be compulsory out in the streets. The government hopes to contain the rising second wave of the coronavirus pandemic with its latest measures. Masks will be compulsory out in the streets. The government hopes to contain the rising second wave of the coronavirus pandemic with its latest measures. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Second wave rushes in

While on Friday, the talk was still centred around the most-hit northern region of Orava, where the government has sent the army to help hospitals and hygienists, the conversation about how to contain the second wave that is currently inundating all of Slovakia has significantly shifted over the weekend.

On Saturday, public health offices reported 1,887 new COVID-positive people, which prompted the pandemic commission (representatives of several ministries, epidemiologists, and hygienists) to convene for an unscheduled session that resulted in a number of stringent rules for Slovakia.

By Sunday night, the crisis staff announced the restrictive measures mainly affecting gastro, fitness and wellness facilities, as well as all events. Secondary schools are now closed and all pupils at primary schools must wear their masks at all times.

>>> Take a look at the measures that come into effect in Slovakia this week

Border closures and the use of a quarantine-tracking app have been dismissed as unnecessary at this point, when most surrounding countries have a better standing with the epidemic than Slovakia and imported cases from abroad are no longer a significant factor in the spread of the coronavirus.

Bergamo as a scarecrow

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

12. Oct 2020 at 12:23  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Ban on public assemblies and warnings against rainfall

Overview of news from Monday, October 12, 2020.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí introduces new restrictions on October 11.

I encountered a person who is COVID-19 positive. What do I do next? (FAQ)

Regional Public Health Authorities are busy these days.

Illustrative stock photo

Masks outdoors, no mass events, special hours for seniors. Slovakia reintroduces strict measures

Secondary schools will start distance teaching.

Bratislava offers river cruise passengers authentic experiences

2020 is specific for Danube river cruises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

River cruise ships in Bratislava
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)