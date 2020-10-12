New measure in place: no more than six people can gather in public

The cabinet approved the restriction due to the worsening developments of the coronavirus pandemic.

Public assemblies, including various protests, will be affected by the new restriction. (Source: SITA)

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

No more than six people can gather in public from Tuesday, October 13, unless they live in one household.

The new restriction was adopted by the cabinet on October 12, due to the worsening development of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We realise that in this situation it’s necessary to limit mobility and the socialisation of people in places where it’s not inevitable,” said Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO), after the October 11 meeting of the central crisis staff.

Related article Masks outdoors, no mass events, special hours for seniors. Slovakia reintroduces strict measures Read more

Employees should be allowed to go to work and pupils to school, but all other activities should be restricted to a minimum.

What does public assembly mean?

The declaration of the national emergency on October 1 due to the second coronavirus wave enabled the government to restrict the right to peaceful assemblies or restrict public assemblies with permissions to an inevitable extent and inevitable time.

Slovak legislation stipulates the execution of the right of assembly to use freedom of speech and other constitutional rights and freedoms, to exchange information and opinions, and to participate in solving public and other society-related affairs by expressing attitudes and opinions.

A public space in this respect is defined as squares and streets, as well as other spaces under the open sky accessible for everybody, without any restrictions.

Also various street parades and demonstrations are considered public assemblies.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

12. Oct 2020 at 17:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff