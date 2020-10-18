Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Nationwide testing will be secured by the army

The respective resolution was adopted by the government at its October 18 session.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

As many as 8,000 soldiers should help with the nationwide testing scheduled to take place in November.

This stems from a resolution adopted by the government at its October 18 special session.

The idea to hold the nationwide testing for the coronavirus disease was presented by PM Igor Matovič at the October 17 press conference. It should take place during two consecutive weekends, and the state has purchased some 13 million antigen tests for this purpose.

Related articleThe state prepares nationwide coronavirus testing Read more 

Titled the Joint Responsibility, the whole project will be prepared and secured by Slovakia’s Armed Forces. The testing should take place during two consecutive weekends in November (the date is to be specified), with the pilot testing taking place on the weekend of October 24-25 in the four most-stricken districts of Tvrdošín, Dolný Kubín, Námestovo and Bardejov.

“We’re planning to deploy all active soldiers, police officers, firefighters and medical workers,” Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) told the press conference.

Testing or lockdown

The idea of nationwide testing has been supported by the representatives of all four coalition parties, who also called on people to participate.

Matovič sees the nationwide testing as the last option to decrease the number of new daily cases. In his opinion, the testing capacities and tracing cannot reverse the current pandemic development.

“It’s important that as many people as possible are tested,” Matovič said, adding that if there are not enough tested people, they will be forced to adopt stricter measures. “We have two options: one is lockdown, the other is nationwide testing.”

He also stressed that the Slovak army is the only one able to secure the nationwide testing.

It is still not clear whether the testing will be mandatory. The details should be discussed in the following days.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

18. Oct 2020 at 18:58  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Unauthorised protest against COVID-19 measures turns violent in Bratislava

The protest took place at a time when assemblies with more than six people are banned.

The protest in Bratislava turned violent.

The state prepares nationwide coronavirus testing

It should take place during two consecutive weekends.

Illustrative stock photo

A big aid overview: Am I entitled for OČR or other financial relief? (FAQ)

Some benefits remain the same as during the first wave, others have changed.

Illustrative stock photo

Roundup: Over the weekend, Kino Lumiére to resume its virtual cinema

Places to visit, music to listen to, and weekend reads. Here’s your travel and culture roundup.

The Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra plays a concert in Bratislava.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)