Nationwide testing will be secured by the army

The respective resolution was adopted by the government at its October 18 session.

As many as 8,000 soldiers should help with the nationwide testing scheduled to take place in November.

This stems from a resolution adopted by the government at its October 18 special session.

The idea to hold the nationwide testing for the coronavirus disease was presented by PM Igor Matovič at the October 17 press conference. It should take place during two consecutive weekends, and the state has purchased some 13 million antigen tests for this purpose.

Titled the Joint Responsibility, the whole project will be prepared and secured by Slovakia’s Armed Forces. The testing should take place during two consecutive weekends in November (the date is to be specified), with the pilot testing taking place on the weekend of October 24-25 in the four most-stricken districts of Tvrdošín, Dolný Kubín, Námestovo and Bardejov.

“We’re planning to deploy all active soldiers, police officers, firefighters and medical workers,” Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) told the press conference.

Testing or lockdown

The idea of nationwide testing has been supported by the representatives of all four coalition parties, who also called on people to participate.

Matovič sees the nationwide testing as the last option to decrease the number of new daily cases. In his opinion, the testing capacities and tracing cannot reverse the current pandemic development.

“It’s important that as many people as possible are tested,” Matovič said, adding that if there are not enough tested people, they will be forced to adopt stricter measures. “We have two options: one is lockdown, the other is nationwide testing.”

He also stressed that the Slovak army is the only one able to secure the nationwide testing.

It is still not clear whether the testing will be mandatory. The details should be discussed in the following days.

18. Oct 2020 at 18:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff