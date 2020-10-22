Items in shopping cart: View
State prepared an €100-million injection for tourism

The sector hit hard by the coronavirus crisis should see money at the end of this year.

The state is ready to help tourism, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and the measures the state adopted to contain the disease.

The whole sector, which includes restaurants, hotels, cable cars, travel agencies and travel guides, should receive an injection of €100 million.

The Transport Ministry, under which tourism falls, should now prepare a scheme to help the sector, the Index economic magazine reported.

How will it work?

The aid should be provided to entrepreneurs who recorded a more than 40-percent drop in their sales.

The start of the reference period was set for April 1, 2019, and it will be compared to this year. This means that businesses applying for this aid will need to have revenues from at least last April, according to Index.

22. Oct 2020 at 11:45  | Compiled by Spectator staff

