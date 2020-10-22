Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Antigen tests for nationwide testing arrived in Slovakia

They will be distributed to regional headquarters and then to sampling places in the Orava region and the Bardejov district.

(Source: BTS Aero/SITA)

Almost three million antigen tests for the upcoming nationwide testing have arrived in Slovakia.

The plane carrying the tests from the South Korean capital of Seoul landed at Bratislava airport in the early morning hours of October 22.

Soldiers have taken 187,200 testing kits, 40,800 masks, 14,096 respirators, 467,900 single-use and surgery gloves, 7,045 shoe covers, 7,050 protective heads and balaclavas and 710 medical bowls from the stores of the Administration of State Material Reserves, to ensure the initial phase of testing, the Defence Ministry noted.

The material will be distributed to regional headquarters and then to sampling places in the Orava region and in the Bardejov district, where pilot testing will be conducted.

22. Oct 2020 at 11:50  | Compiled by Spectator staff

