He wore his mask with his nose uncovered. Kotleba is COVID-19 positive

Three more MPs have reportedly tested positive so far.

Marian Kotleba in parliament with his mask under his nose (Source: SITA)

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Marian Kotleba, head of far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia, has been denying the seriousness of COVID-19.

He and his colleagues repeatedly appeared in parliament maskless or with their noses showing above their masks.

On October 22, Marian Kotleba announced on Facebook that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He blamed the court trial that was wrapped up on October 12 as the place where he got infected.

23. Oct 2020 at 13:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff