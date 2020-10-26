Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Old and new: Starhrad and Strečno

These stony siblings are steeped in history.

StrečnoStrečno (Source: VaGa)

This tiny Japanese woman was, from her childhood, obsessed with tidying and organising. Until she created a system for a clean home with one key: defeat clutter and discover what sparks joy.

And to recognise what to keep and what to throw out, so that the old and useless makes way for the new.

Marie Kondo and her KonMari method is a hit.

While tidying our homes and things we are also clearing our minds and lives.

And we create a place for new and fresh ideas.

In 1235, a castle was constructed. On a 475m high steep cliff, to protect the road along the Váh River, near a crossing from one river bank to other.

And it was a hit!

Nestled among trees

The castle belonged to the Varín noble family, and was named for them.

Today it protrudes from a forest, nestled among trees, and a light haze after a summer thunderstorm. It whispers a tale about a great but tragic love, about German soldiers. And it gazes at the rounded hills of the Malá Fatra Mountains. It opens the door to the hiking path to Chata pod Suchým chalet. This ridge tour through the deforested ridge of the Malá Fatra Mountains is amazing with gorgeous panoramic views.

Or to Suchý Mountain and Biele skaly rocks, snow-white rock formations hidden among the alpine pines.

The red marked hiking path to the castle starts in Nezbudská Lúčka village, known for its mineral pitch and the only mineral pitch quarry in Europe. There on hot summer days a mineral pitch stream flows down the quarry walls.

A new castle as replacement

In 1316 another castle was constructed. On a 103m high steep calcite cliff.

Strečno castle.

And it was an even bigger hit!

The hill was already inhabited in the late Iron Age. During the earlier Roman period there was a settlement of the Púchov culture.

This castle was built to replace the former Slavic settlement and to protect the trade route and the toll station located near the crossing of the Váh River.

It was the new castle.

Stony siblings

Therefore Varín castle was rebranded Starhrad ("Old Castle").

Today they hover over the horizon as two stony siblings.

Old and new castles.

They are proud, gazing down to the Domašín meander, one of the most interesting natural phenomena in the world. Very well known worldwide is the Horseshoe bend in Arizona.

Domašín meander is a unique river phenomenon, located on the Váh river, and divides Malá Fatra into Lúčanská and Krivánska parts. In the past, two rocks stood at the top of the meander: Margita and Besná, which posed a danger to many rafts and claimed several lives.

Old or new?

Maybe both!

Because we need old friends to help us grow old and wise, and new friends to help us stay fresh and young.

VaGa Agency is an incoming company concentrating on active, adventure, bike and sport tours in Slovakia, in the unique, authentic and safe country, far away from mass tourism; offer undiscovered and amazing places, tailored-made solutions and very professional individual guiding. For more information please visit: vaga.agency.

26. Oct 2020 at 12:00  | Gabriela Psotková, Valéria Polovková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Slovakia orders a curfew and embarks on its COVID experiment

High turnout in testing in four northern districts, decision awaited on extending the project to the nation. Prison for a prominent prosecutor and parliament's speaker injured.

Waiting for the results of COVID tests during the pilot phase of the nationwide testing in the town of Nižná in Orava, northern Slovakia.

No balanced budget for next three years, this time due to COVID-19

2021-2023 general government budgets lack consolidation measures.

Finance Minister Eduard Heger

Pity the nation

Americans’ choice of president on November 3 will affect Slovaks too.

The second US presidential debate.

Extension of the tram line deeper into Bratislava’s Petržalka is closer to completion

After completion, passengers will be able to go from the very end of Petržalka to the city centre in 10 minutes.

The current tram terminal station on Jungmannova Street in Petržalka.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)