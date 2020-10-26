Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Mountain resorts Jasná and High Tatras temporarily closed

They could reopen on November 6 if the situation improves.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Mountain resorts Jasná and the High Tatras are closed. Company Tatry Mountain Resort closed its hotels, restaurants, cable cars and shops for two weeks in connection with the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.

“We realise how serious the situation is. We can handle it only with a common responsible attitude,” said director of mountain resort High Tatras Dušan Slavkovský, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “That’s why we decided to cancel our operations for a given time,” he added.

The situation will not please lovers of autumn hiking as these resorts remain among the most popular due to their stable weather and natural scenery.

Cable cars shut down too

In the High Tatras, the limitations apply to cable cars and the operation of resorts Tatranská Lomnica, Starý and Nový Smokovec, Štrbské Pleso and accommodation facilities Grandhotel Praha, Grandhotel Starý Smokovec and Hotel FIS.

How university students built stone routes in the Low Tatras Read more 

In Jasná, limitations apply to all cable cars and the operation of the resort and accommodation facilities Hotel Grand Jasná, Hotel Pošta, Tri studničky, Hotel Srdiečko, and Hotel Rotunda.

Accommodation facilities could reopen on November 8. Cable cars and services in the resort could resume operation on November 5 if the situation is more favourable.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Štrbské pleso Lake in the High Tatras Štrbské pleso Lake in the High Tatras (Source: Peter Dolinský)

26. Oct 2020 at 11:27  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Slovakia orders a curfew and embarks on its COVID experiment

High turnout in testing in four northern districts, decision awaited on extending the project to the nation. Prison for a prominent prosecutor and parliament's speaker injured.

Waiting for the results of COVID tests during the pilot phase of the nationwide testing in the town of Nižná in Orava, northern Slovakia.

No balanced budget for next three years, this time due to COVID-19

2021-2023 general government budgets lack consolidation measures.

Finance Minister Eduard Heger

Pity the nation

Americans’ choice of president on November 3 will affect Slovaks too.

The second US presidential debate.

Extension of the tram line deeper into Bratislava’s Petržalka is closer to completion

After completion, passengers will be able to go from the very end of Petržalka to the city centre in 10 minutes.

The current tram terminal station on Jungmannova Street in Petržalka.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)