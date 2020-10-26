Mountain resorts Jasná and High Tatras temporarily closed

They could reopen on November 6 if the situation improves.

Mountain resorts Jasná and the High Tatras are closed. Company Tatry Mountain Resort closed its hotels, restaurants, cable cars and shops for two weeks in connection with the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

“We realise how serious the situation is. We can handle it only with a common responsible attitude,” said director of mountain resort High Tatras Dušan Slavkovský, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “That’s why we decided to cancel our operations for a given time,” he added.

The situation will not please lovers of autumn hiking as these resorts remain among the most popular due to their stable weather and natural scenery.

Cable cars shut down too

In the High Tatras, the limitations apply to cable cars and the operation of resorts Tatranská Lomnica, Starý and Nový Smokovec, Štrbské Pleso and accommodation facilities Grandhotel Praha, Grandhotel Starý Smokovec and Hotel FIS.

In Jasná, limitations apply to all cable cars and the operation of the resort and accommodation facilities Hotel Grand Jasná, Hotel Pošta, Tri studničky, Hotel Srdiečko, and Hotel Rotunda.

Accommodation facilities could reopen on November 8. Cable cars and services in the resort could resume operation on November 5 if the situation is more favourable.

26. Oct 2020 at 11:27 | Compiled by Spectator staff