Here's where you can fly from Slovakia during the pandemic

The new winter schedule of the Bratislava airport seems to be more curtailed than last year.
While it was possible to book seats on 29 regular flights between October 2019 and March 2020, passengers will be able to use only four regular lines to the British Isles this season.
Ryanair will offer flights to London (Stansted), Manchester and Dublin, while Wizz Air will operate flights to London (Luton), the Index magazine reported.
Plans for December
26. Oct 2020 at 11:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff