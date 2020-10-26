Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

We’re satisfied with pilot testing, politicians say

Nearly 141,000 people took part.

The testing site in Nižná, the Tvrdošín district.The testing site in Nižná, the Tvrdošín district. (Source: SME)

Altogether 140,945 people participated in the pilot phase of the nationwide testing

that took place in the four hardest-hit districts in Slovakia on October 23-25.

This represents about 91 percent of the expected participation. Originally, the Defence Ministry was talking about 180,000 people being tested, but it later modified the number to 155,000, excluding the patients of nursing homes not required to attend.

Of those tested, 5,594 people (or 3.97 percent) were positive. The highest share of positive results was revealed in the Tvrdošín district (4.85 percent), followed by the Námestovo district (4.77 percent), the Bardejov district (3.25 percent), and the Dolný Kubín district (3.12 percent).

“I’m extremely satisfied,” PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) told the October 26 press conference, adding that by identifying the people with a high potential to spread the disease and putting them in isolation, they reduced the risk of other people getting infected. “The pilot has thus confirmed the aim of the nationwide testing.”

The nationwide testing, scheduled to take place during the following two weekends, still needs to be approved by the central crisis staff whose meeting started on October 26 at 14:00.

More than 5,000 people involved

Other ministers involved in the pilot testing have been satisfied.

“It can be a turning point in the currently negative trend,” chief hygienist Ján Mikas commented.

As many as 5,063 people have been involved in the field, ensuring the testing, according to Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO), whose department was tasked with preparing the nationwide testing.

The ministers also praised the people who attended the testing, and the fact that no major incidents have occurred. They hope that the testing scheduled to take place the next two weekends across the country will be a similar success.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

26. Oct 2020 at 17:57  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Pilot testing deemed successful

Coronavirus affects bus connections, gastronomy businesses send an open letter to the prime minister. Take a look at the latest in our news digest.

PM Igor Matovič presents the results of the pilot nationwide testing on October 26.

Slovakia orders a curfew and embarks on its COVID experiment

High turnout in testing in four northern districts, decision awaited on extending the project to the nation. Prison for a prominent prosecutor and parliament's speaker injured.

Waiting for the results of COVID tests during the pilot phase of the nationwide testing in the town of Nižná in Orava, northern Slovakia.

No balanced budget for next three years, this time due to COVID-19

2021-2023 general government budgets lack consolidation measures.

Finance Minister Eduard Heger

Pity the nation

Americans’ choice of president on November 3 will affect Slovaks too.

The second US presidential debate.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)