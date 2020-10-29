People with negative tests can go to hairdresser or outdoor terraces

Those with a negative test result will have to follow rules introduced on October 15.

Negative test result will be a ticket to shops, the outdoor terraces of restaurants and cafés, and hairdresser’s at least for one week.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Starting on November 2, the curfew will be over for those with negative test results. They will have to observe rules that came into force in mid-October.

“We rely on the fact that there will be mostly uninfected people outside, and the positive ones not revealed by tests will not be so infectious, otherwise the test would catch them,” Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) explained, as quoted by the Sme daily.

Curfew only for those without tests

The new rules will apply from November 2 to November 8 for now.

The negative test results will thus open the doors to outside terraces restaurants, bars, cafés and other similar facilities, although they still need to keep their interiors closed. Also fitness centres, wellness and water parks remain closed.

At the same time, the gatherings of more than six people are prohibited, and people have to wear masks outside. There will also be special hours for seniors.

People who do not have to be tested and the lockdown will be over anyway people whose health condition do not allow testing (broken nose, for example);

people with medium or serious mental disorders;

people with a serious autistic spectrum disorder;

people with weaker immunity;

oncology patients after chemotherapy or transplant, patients with leukaemia and other people who have been treated for the disease and it lowers their immunity;

people who are obliged to stay in quarantine due to COVID-19;

people who have recovered from COVID-19 between August 1 and October 15.

Those who will not participate in the nationwide testing or will not have negative PCR test results from Thursday to Sunday (October 29-November 1) will have to follow the curfew restrictions.

Exemptions from the curfew for people who do not attend the test: between 1:00 and 5:00, visiting a doctor, closest shop selling foodstuffs or pharmacy, testing, taking out pets within a perimeter of 100 m from place of residence, caring for farm animals, attending the funeral of a close person, a wedding ceremony and a christening, accompanying children to kindergartens and schools.

People with a positive test result will have to stay in home isolation (or isolation in accommodation facilities that take such people) for at least 10 days.

Shops should check the result

The big testing: When and where to show up, and what if I don't want to? (FAQ) Read more

By lifting the measures, the government decided “not to complicate the life of responsible people and meet the fundamental human rights of those who decided not to participate in the testing and stay at home in quarantine,” said PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO).

It will be up to shops and the providers of services to check the negative test results of their customers before entering the building.

Recommendations for parents

Children younger than 10 years. The same applies to children attending kindergartens and the first to fourth grades of primary school on their way to and from the school.

Curfew might end on November 15 Read more

“I would like to ask all parents to get tested; otherwise, they will not be able to take their children to school,” Krajčí said, as quoted by Sme.

Grades five to nine of primary schools and all secondary schools remain closed.

Borders remain open

There is no reason to close borders, said State Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Martin Klus (SaS).

“Several neighbouring countries have a better situation than Slovakia,” he said.

The frequency of random border checks may increase at the border with the Czech Republic.

Moreover, the possibility of testing incomers at the borders will be discussed only after the nationwide testing, according to some cabinet members.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

29. Oct 2020 at 11:39 | Compiled by Spectator staff