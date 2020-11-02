Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Court takes most suspects from Operation Gale into custody

The decision is not valid yet as the accused and the prosecutor have appealed.

Zoroslav Kollár (l) arrived at NAKA on October 28.Zoroslav Kollár (l) arrived at NAKA on October 28. (Source: SME)

Businessman Zoroslav Kollár, who appeared on the mafia lists, as well as judges Jarmila Urbancová and David Lindtner, will be prosecuted in custody. They were detained during Operation Gale focused on the corruption at Bratislava-based courts.

The Specialised Criminal Court issued the decision on the morning of October 31, claiming that they could try to influence the witnesses. They are all charged with accepting bribes and trying to interfere with the independence of the courts.

Related articleStorm transforms into Gale. More judges and an influential businessman detained Read more 

Another judge detailed on October 31, Jozef Kolcun of the Supreme Court, will be prosecuted at liberty as the Constitutional Court did not agree on his custody.

The decision is not valid yet as it was challenged by both the accused and the prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office. The Supreme Court will have the final say in the case, the TASR newswire reported.

Corruption-related suspicions

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2. Nov 2020 at 11:12  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Corruption & scandals

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Zoroslav Kollár

Top stories

Slovakia celebrated Halloween with long queues and millions of nasal swabs. What's next?

After initial concerns, everyone who wanted to could get tested in Slovakia over the past weekend. It is too early to say if the mass testing is a success story and will help the country avoid a lockdown.

The testing in Bratislava on October 31, 2020.

Here's who can demand to see your test result

A negative test result allows people to go to work or outside without limits. The Office for Personal Data Protection and the Government's Office are split over who can demand to see your certificate.

The certificate confirming a negative result from the nationwide testing is going to be an important document in the first week of November.

Fewer people showed up for testing on the second day

President Čaputová admitted her error.

Global media on testing: Slovak government tests COVID and patience of the nation

This kind of testing can't be implemented overnight, the media says.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)