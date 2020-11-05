Police raids the houses of former high-ranking police officials

Former police president submitted a motion just a few hours before NAKA came to his house.

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) has been raiding the houses of several former top police officials, including former police corps president Tibor Gašpar in Janíkovce (Nitra Region), from the early morning hours of November 5.

As part of Operation Očistec (Purgatory), the police have detained and charged several people with crimes, said Jana Tökölyová, spokesperson of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, as reported by the Sme daily.

Apart from Janíkovce, NAKA has been searching the houses in Ivanka pri Dunaji (Bratislava Region), where former head of NAKA Peter Hraško lives, and in Levice (Nitra Region), where former top-ranking police official Bernard Slobodník lives, the private broadcaster TV Markíza reported.

Meanwhile, former head of the Anti-Corruption Unit of NAKA, Róbert Krajmer, was brought to the Police Corps Presidium in Bratislava shortly after 7:00, the Aktuality.sk website reported.

The detained people reportedly include Marián Zetocha, former head of the financial intelligence unit at NAKA, who currently serves as the head of wire-tapping at the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency, according to the Topky.sk website.

Special team

The operation may be connected to the work of the special team formed last week, consisting of NAKA investigators and prosecutors of the Special Prosecutor’s Office. The team is investigating suspicions concerning the violent or economic crimes of current or former public officials.

The team is currently investigating the testimony of former head of the financial criminal investigators Ľudovít Makó, who has been held in custody due to allegations of him misusing his position, and former member of SIS František Böhm, Sme reported.

Makó was arrested on September 17 and he reportedly decided to cooperate with the police. Special Prosecutor Dušan Kováčik was arrested a month later, allegedly based on Makó’s testimony.

A criminal complaint just one day before

Only a few hours before the police came to his house, Gašpar submitted a criminal complaint against Slobodník at the Special Prosecutor’s Office on November 4.

“I submitted a motion against Bernard Slobodník and other people in connection with the planned criminalisation of myself,” Gašpar told the TASR newswire, but refused to provide more details.

Bernard Slobodník (Source: TASR)

Slobodník testified at the Special Prosecutor’s Office on October 29. Gašpar did not say where he learned about Slobodník’s testimony. Neither Slobodník nor his lawyer Daniel Lipšic commented on his testimony.

“I will not specify on what issues and what people Bernard Slobodník testified because it could endanger the ongoing investigation,” Lipšic said, as quoted by Sme.

5. Nov 2020 at 11:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff