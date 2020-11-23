Flats, offices, and even a prison

The largest legal deals in real estate include the new prison in Rimavská Sobota.

Real estate & Development: 10 largest law firms RELEVANS RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS SOUKENÍK – ŠTRPKA GARAJ & Partners Hamala Kluch Víglaský BDO Legal Dentons Europe CS LLP TaylorWessing e/n/w/c Kinstellar White & Case Ranking created based on three factors derived from 2019 data, to which we gave different weights: number of deals from this category with a reward > €20.000 (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practising > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practising < 3 years (4% weight).

A wide scale of real estate and infrastructure projects ranging from Eurovea City and Sky Park in the new downtown of Bratislava, to the purchase and reconstruction of smaller commercial properties or large public projects.

This is the picture formed by the biggest and most significant mandates that the largest law firms reported in their references for last year, for the purposes of The Slovak Spectator ranking.

M&A or real estate?

The references provided for real estate include the purchase and sale of properties, which can also be considered a transaction linked with mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The decision whether a mandate should be categorised as M&A was up to the law firms, however, they could only categorise a mandate in a single category. The decision depends on how the law firm perceives the transaction and how it is structured.

Offices and furniture stores

23. Nov 2020 at 2:15 | Adam Valček