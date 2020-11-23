Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Flats, offices, and even a prison

The largest legal deals in real estate include the new prison in Rimavská Sobota.

Istropolis in Bratislava.Istropolis in Bratislava. (Source: Sme)

Real estate & Development: 10 largest law firms

  1. RELEVANS
  2. RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS
  3. SOUKENÍK – ŠTRPKA
  4. GARAJ & Partners
  5. Hamala Kluch Víglaský
  6. BDO Legal
  7. Dentons Europe CS LLP
  8. TaylorWessing e/n/w/c
  9. Kinstellar
  10. White & Case

Ranking created based on three factors derived from 2019 data, to which we gave different weights: number of deals from this category with a reward > €20.000 (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practising > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practising < 3 years (4% weight).

A wide scale of real estate and infrastructure projects ranging from Eurovea City and Sky Park in the new downtown of Bratislava, to the purchase and reconstruction of smaller commercial properties or large public projects.

This is the picture formed by the biggest and most significant mandates that the largest law firms reported in their references for last year, for the purposes of The Slovak Spectator ranking.

M&A or real estate?

The references provided for real estate include the purchase and sale of properties, which can also be considered a transaction linked with mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The decision whether a mandate should be categorised as M&A was up to the law firms, however, they could only categorise a mandate in a single category. The decision depends on how the law firm perceives the transaction and how it is structured.

Offices and furniture stores

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

23. Nov 2020 at 2:15  | Adam Valček

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Largest law firms in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Petra Vlhová wins another slalom in Levi

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland ended second, and Katharina Liensberger of Austria was third.

Petra Vlhová of Slovakia celebrates after winning the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup women's slalom race at the Levi ski resort in Finland on November 22.

Director Bebjak: I wonder why a film about the heroism of Wetzler and Vrba has not been made in the West

People have forgotten what Nazism resulted in, says The Report's director Bebjak.

Director Peter Bebjak during the filming of Správa (The Report) film.

Lawyers can help not only people in marginal situations

Pro bono legal aid in 2019-2020 involved human trafficking cases or representing the parents of murdered journalist Ján Kuciak.

Illustrative stock photo

Bumpy, twisted, but always beautiful. A tip for tree-lovers around Bratislava

Pollarding is a win-win solution for willows as well as farmers.

Pollarding was a traditional way of growing willows also in Slovakia.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)