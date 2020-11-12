Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovak tests which distinguish between COVID-19 and flu are officially registered

The company can offer it to accredited diagnostic laboratories now.

With the flu season descending on this part of the world, Slovak scientists have come up with a way to distinguish between the flu and COVID-19, two diseases that display similar symptoms.

The test produced by the Slovak company MultiplexDX which distinguishes between COVID-19 and influenza has now been registered with the State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL).

“The test has a specificity of 100-percent and a detection limit of two copies of viral RNA for a reaction,” scientist and CEO of the company, Pavol Čekan, wrote on Facebook, adding that this ranks it among the best tests that can distinguish between influenza and the new coronavirus in one test.

It uses a swab taken from the nose and nasopharynx and the kit is meant for use in a diagnostic laboratory with the appropriate equipment, safety standards and trained staff. The new production method will enable the transport of tests at room temperature, which should simplify the logistics, storage and use of the tests.

Čekan said that his company will offer the test to every diagnostic laboratory in Slovakia but he expects larger interest from abroad.

Preventing false COVID negatives

12. Nov 2020 at 17:36  | Compiled by Spectator staff

