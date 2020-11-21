One of the oldest cafés in Košice will close after half-century

Sándor Márai also used to visit legendary Carpano.

History of the house at Hlavná 42 in Košice, which is the location of a restaurant and café, dates back to the 14th century.

Gustáv Megay moved his confectionary here in 1892. He inherited it after his predecessor Július Szekerák. Later in 1968, the company Reštaurácie Košice opened the Carpano wine bar, regional daily Korzár reported.

Six years after reconstruction

The elegance of old times returned to the two-floor café in autumn 2014 after a complete reconstruction.

Korzár reported that the café will be closing after 50 years. The information has been confirmed by employees.

“Our management will leave, as well as we the staff, and the building is being sold,” the Carpano staff said, as quoted by Korzár. “We cannot say whether the new owners will keep Carpano or it will be over as well.”

Employees are sad that the traditional Košice company is going to close.

“When they told us that we will close, I could not resist the tears,” the operation manager said for Korzár.

The staff said that the future owner of the property is supposed be an investor from Hungary.

“We think that numbers of the company have not been bad during the coronavirus crisis,” said one of the employees, as quoted by Korzár. “Nobody has explained anything to us.”

The building at Hlavná 42 still belongs to the current owner, but there is already a seal based on the sales contract in the cadastre.

Mayor of the Old Town, Igor Petrovčik, was also affected by the message about the end of the café.

“Theheart of the Old-Towner who honours traditions is crying over the end of the legendary Carpano, but I believe that new owners of this café with genius loci will allow its further existence and they will make not only old Košice-dwellers happy,” the mayor commented for Korzár.

Well-known regulars

Carpano is the café with the longest tradition in Košice, according to its website.

Košice-born writer Sándor Márai used to visit the café when he was a student. He met his wife Lola there. The most known regular was Košice Schöne Náci, the controversial fortune-teller Apík, whose real name was Karol Pohanka, an inseparable part of Košice cafés and corso.

The company is named after the discoverer of Vermut, Benedetto Carpano.

During the 1960’s, an Italian restaurant was founded here, which belonged among the first in former Czechoslovakia.

The building was crucial for the Velvet Revolution in Košice. The Citizens’ Forum Košice was established in the studio of Zbyněk Prokop on November 24, 1989. There is a commemorative plaque on the facade.

21. Nov 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff